Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading Down 2.3%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. 305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.
About Golden Agri-Resources
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment includes products from upstream business.
