Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (GOVB) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gouverneur Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

GOVB stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.31. Gouverneur Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

