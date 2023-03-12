Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.31

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $12.20. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 2,931,704 shares.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

