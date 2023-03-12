Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

NYSE:GHL opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

