Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 896,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 938,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,164. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Griffon

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading

