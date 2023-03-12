Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 1.6 %

OMAB traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,181. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6197 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading

