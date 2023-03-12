Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $161,382,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

