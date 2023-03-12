H2O DAO (H2O) Achieves Market Cap of $27.02 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and approximately $245,316.65 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00442394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.86 or 0.29902896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

