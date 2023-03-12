H2O DAO Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and approximately $269,244.52 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

