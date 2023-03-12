Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.76

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.76 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 195.80 ($2.35). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 190.40 ($2.29), with a volume of 569,598 shares.
Halfords Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.14. The stock has a market cap of £416.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65.
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.
