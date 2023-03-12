Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

