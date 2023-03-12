Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Trading 1% Higher

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. 3,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 200,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.