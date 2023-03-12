Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Trading 1% Higher

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. 3,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.
Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp
Hanover Bancorp Company Profile
Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.
