Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. 2,574,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,559. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

