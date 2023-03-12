HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576,234 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $98,820,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

