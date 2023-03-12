Head-To-Head Analysis: S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and S4 Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.83 $230,000.00 N/A N/A S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and S4 Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stran & Company, Inc. and S4 Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 S4 Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.68%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats S4 Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. It also provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services in delivering digital product design, engineering services, and delivery services. S4 Capital plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

