Head-To-Head Survey: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) vs. Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 8.67 -$4.72 million N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $4.83 million 110.63 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Expion360 and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.17%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Expion360.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Expion360 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

