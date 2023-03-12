HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HDELY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

HDELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($46.81) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

