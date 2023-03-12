HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.20

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.61. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 28,429 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDELY. HSBC upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($46.81) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

