Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HNNAZ opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.