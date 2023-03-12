HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.08.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,054,180 shares of company stock valued at $243,764,675. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after purchasing an additional 355,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

