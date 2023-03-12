HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Up 163.6% in February

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,734,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE HHLA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.28. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,361. HH&L Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $531.99 million, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

