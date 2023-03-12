HI 24-Hour Volume Hits $413,625.43 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $33.81 million and $413,625.43 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00228318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,391.18 or 1.00134887 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01265801 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $319,598.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

