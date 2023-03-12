HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.24 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. HI has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $417,073.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00034894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00224744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,589.81 or 1.00017197 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01265801 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $319,598.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

