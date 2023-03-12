Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.35) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,150.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,229.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 5,245.90%.

In other news, insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,099.57). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($16.34) per share, with a total value of £49,263.75 ($59,239.72). Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company's stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

