Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Hill & Smith Price Performance
Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.35) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,150.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,229.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67.
Hill & Smith Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,099.57). In related news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,099.57). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($16.34) per share, with a total value of £49,263.75 ($59,239.72). Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
Featured Articles
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.