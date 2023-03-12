Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) target price on the stock.

HILS has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,306.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,150.13. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,229.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is presently 5,245.90%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($59,239.72). In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($59,239.72). Also, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,099.57). Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

