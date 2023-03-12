HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sidoti currently has $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

HNI Stock Up 0.1 %

HNI stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HNI has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HNI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 161,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HNI by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

