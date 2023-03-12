Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $596,840.89 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00432622 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,025.85 or 0.29242371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

