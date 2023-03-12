Horizen 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.06 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.41 million and $8.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.95 or 0.00042790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00149348 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001502 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,460,119 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.