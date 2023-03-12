Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,381 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $96,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.69. 837,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,436. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $63,900.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

