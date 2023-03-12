Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Icahn Enterprises worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,255. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

