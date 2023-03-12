Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 53.3% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 19.35% of Texas Pacific Land worth $2,647,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $45.05 on Friday, hitting $1,704.01. 45,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,146. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,240.69 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,949.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,118.81. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

