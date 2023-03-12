Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after buying an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after buying an additional 489,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,553,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 470,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after buying an additional 307,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 3.4 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. 16,642,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,762. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

