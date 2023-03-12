Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,184 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Core Scientific worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

