Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

LBRDK stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 982,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $142.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

