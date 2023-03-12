Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 83,769 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 301.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,040. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

