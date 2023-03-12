Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of MicroStrategy worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of MSTR traded down $18.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.40. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $522.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

