Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 1.0% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cboe Global Markets worth $48,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. 747,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

