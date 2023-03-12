HSBC Lowers Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

