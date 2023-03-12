Humanscape Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

