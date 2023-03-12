Hxro (HXRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,587.78

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $52.73 million and approximately $7,587.78 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

