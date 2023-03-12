Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Shares of H stock opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,310 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,269. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

