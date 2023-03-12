IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDYA. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.