IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDYA. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.89.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of IDYA stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.89.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
