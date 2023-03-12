Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Imperial Petroleum Price Performance
IMPPP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $22.43.
About Imperial Petroleum
