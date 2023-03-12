Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

IMPPP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $22.43.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

