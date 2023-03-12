IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0666 on Major Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $47,749.92 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

