INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Short Interest Update

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of INDUS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS Price Performance

OTCMKTS INDHF remained flat at C$43.00 during trading hours on Friday. INDUS has a 52-week low of C$43.00 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.00.

Further Reading

