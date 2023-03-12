Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Issues Earnings Results

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Information Services Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.