Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Information Services Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $240 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

