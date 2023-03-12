Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,120,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 42,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %
INFY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 6,763,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,347. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Infosys
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
