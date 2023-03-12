Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,120,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 42,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

INFY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 6,763,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,347. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after buying an additional 731,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after buying an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

