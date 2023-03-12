Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 22.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 134.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Infosys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

INFY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

