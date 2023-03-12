Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 943.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,386,000 after buying an additional 568,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 24.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,980,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

